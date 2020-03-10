Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $227.65 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Alliant Energy worth $227,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

