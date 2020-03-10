Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $235.80 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Amgen worth $235,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average is $218.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

