Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $239.38 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 834,793 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.66% of Westlake Chemical worth $239,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

