Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $249.25 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $249,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $273.44 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.24 and its 200-day moving average is $264.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

