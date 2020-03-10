Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,076,324 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of KLA worth $232,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KLA by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

