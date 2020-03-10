Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,838,672 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 264.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Valero Energy worth $237,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

