Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,575 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $247,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,140,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,673,000 after acquiring an additional 169,216 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

