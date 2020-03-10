Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 91,934 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.43% of AmerisourceBergen worth $250,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.