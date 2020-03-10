Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 624,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of W. R. Berkley worth $165,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

