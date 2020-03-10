Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,004,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 84,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.84% of Parsley Energy worth $170,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

NYSE:PE opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

