Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $161,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 97,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

NYSE:PKG opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

