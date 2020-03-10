Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,654 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,335,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,654 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Cimarex Energy worth $227,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,135,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after buying an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 99.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 264,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $72.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.