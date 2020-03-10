Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 338,711 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Xcel Energy worth $199,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $72.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

