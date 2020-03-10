Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,706 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,288,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Republic Services worth $205,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Republic Services stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.