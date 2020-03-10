Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,037 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $182,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after buying an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,809,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 228,010 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155,519 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,151,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

