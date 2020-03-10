Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 561,670 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 561,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Allstate worth $281,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Allstate by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 436,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $92.51 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

