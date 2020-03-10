Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,814 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Fair Isaac worth $202,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total transaction of $1,772,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,491 shares of company stock worth $40,719,002 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $247.95 and a one year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

