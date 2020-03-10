Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 768,981 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 768,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of RingCentral worth $221,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after purchasing an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 85,912 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 390,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 73,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 796,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $209.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -327.31 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $252.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.41.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,665.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,744 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

