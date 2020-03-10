Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 780,860 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780,860 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Fidelity National Financial worth $182,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 56,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE FNF opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

