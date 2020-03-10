Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 802,145 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,834,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.90% of Black Knight worth $182,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Knight by 238.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,227,000 after buying an additional 887,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,246,000 after buying an additional 673,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $41,196,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

BKI stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

