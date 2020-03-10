Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Lam Research worth $185,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,622 shares of company stock worth $14,356,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average is $271.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $169.52 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

