Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,006,906 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $251,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $4,947,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

