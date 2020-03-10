VideoCoin Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $146,330.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001955 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.