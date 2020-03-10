View Hits Market Cap of $204,837.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One View token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, View has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. View has a market cap of $204,837.00 and $200.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About View

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for View is view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly.

View Token Trading

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

