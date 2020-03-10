VINchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $134,299.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $134,299.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00214680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io.

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

