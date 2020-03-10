Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.77% of Vipshop worth $72,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.