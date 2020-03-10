Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.71% from the company’s current price.

VMUK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC cut Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.83 ($2.60).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 118.65 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.63. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 102.25 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.76.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

