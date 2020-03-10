Vitae Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.16 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $29.16 million and approximately $322,876.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00018891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004687 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

