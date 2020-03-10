Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 176 ($2.32) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.38 ($2.54).

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 121.82 ($1.60). 116,192,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.32.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

