Voise (VOISE) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Voise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Over the last week, Voise has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Voise has a market capitalization of $86,498.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Voise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.02513528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00050702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00124323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise launched on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX, Bit-Z and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.