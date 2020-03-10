Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $119.08. 51,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,863. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.12. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.