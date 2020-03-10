WABnetwork Reaches Market Cap of $24,044.42 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDAX. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $24,044.42 and $2,640.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.02494010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012174 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,494,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Mercatox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

