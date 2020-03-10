Wagerr (WGR) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $16,251.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001269 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,718,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,339,063 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

