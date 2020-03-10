Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wall Financial earned a coverage optimism score of -4.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TSE:WFC traded down C$0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. Wall Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$38.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.57 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.