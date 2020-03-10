Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $141.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Lowe FS boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 13,707,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,400,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,711 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 10,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 5,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 56,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

