Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Increased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Waters worth $233,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $190.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average of $221.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

