Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watford from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

WTRE stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $469.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. Watford has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Watford will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,834.55. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $194,905.00. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in Watford during the 4th quarter valued at $25,673,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Watford by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Watford by 2,283.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 261,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Watford by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Watford during the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

