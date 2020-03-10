Watford (WTRE) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Watford to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63% Watford Competitors 2.69% 0.98% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Watford and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 914 2978 2578 183 2.31

Watford currently has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Watford and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 10.89 Watford Competitors $14.30 billion $2.94 billion 90.33

Watford’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Watford rivals beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

