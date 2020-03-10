Waves 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100.59 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Binance, Liqui and Coinbe. Waves has a market capitalization of $132.75 million and $100.59 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,316,478 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Coinbe, Binance, Exrates, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Exmo, Huobi, Coinrail, Liqui, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Gate.io, Upbit, Indodax, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kuna and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

