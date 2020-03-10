Wavesbet (WBET) Price Tops $0.0000

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market cap of $93,883.89 and $31,510.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00610877 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About Wavesbet

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

