Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Sell Rating from Cfra

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.66.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.94. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $300,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,725,566 over the last 90 days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.