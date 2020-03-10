WaykiChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.10 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $37.43 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002498 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.02507209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00213061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

