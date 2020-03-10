WazirX Reaches Market Cap of $20.30 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and approximately $50.43 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 151.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

