Wedbush Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $47.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. Comerica has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

