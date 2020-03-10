Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ultra Clean (UCTT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ: UCTT):

2/25/2020 – Ultra Clean was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Ultra Clean was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Ultra Clean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

2/20/2020 – Ultra Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Ultra Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Ultra Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Ultra Clean was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Ultra Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

1/21/2020 – Ultra Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Ultra Clean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

1/11/2020 – Ultra Clean was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

