Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS):

3/6/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $78.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

2/7/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 322,212 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,104,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after buying an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,453,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after buying an additional 177,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

