Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE: ONE):

3/5/2020 – OneSmart International Edun Gr was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

2/27/2020 – OneSmart International Edun Gr was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

2/23/2020 – OneSmart International Edun Gr was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.

2/21/2020 – OneSmart International Edun Gr was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

ONE stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

