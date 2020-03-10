Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2020 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2020 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

2/19/2020 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – SiteOne Landscape Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

SITE opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.85.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $248,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,100 shares of company stock worth $8,649,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

