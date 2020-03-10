Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trade Desk (TTD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD):

3/6/2020 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

3/5/2020 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $235.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $250.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $175.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $188.00 to $202.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

2/26/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

1/22/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $250.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/17/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2020 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $19.16 on Tuesday, reaching $235.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,433. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $173.60 and a twelve month high of $323.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $3,748,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,824 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,894.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,466 shares of company stock worth $65,600,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

