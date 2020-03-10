Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marcus (MCS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marcus (NYSE: MCS):

2/26/2020 – Marcus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $44.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Marcus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Marcus was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/20/2020 – Marcus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Marcus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Marcus had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. Marcus Corp has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $731.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Marcus Corp alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 100,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.